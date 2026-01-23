Apple's AI Pin Might Actually Be Worth Wearing (No, Hear Me Out)

The world of consumer electronics has changed a lot over the past couple of years. And whether you like it or not, AI has become the driving agent. OpenAI kicked off a storm with ChatGPT, and Google weaponized it well with Gemini across all its products, while an outlier like Anthropic became a hot favorite among software workers. Amazon is trying with Alexa+, but Microsoft's attempts with Copilot backfired into a "microslop" backlash. Somewhere down the line, AI gadgets landed and mostly flopped. The biggest absence (or AI success story) was Apple. That could change in 2027, with Apple launching its own AI-powered, AirTag-sized device.

On the surface, it sounds like a recipe for failure if you look at the state of AI hardware. The Rabbit R1 was widely ridiculed not too long ago. Friend, a necklace-style AI wearable, attracted plenty of public hate. Then there's the bomb that was the Humane AI Pin, which was actually the brainchild of two well-known former Apple executives. So, what are the chances that Apple can make a camera-equipped AI wearable work, especially when its AI efforts with Siri have been widely discussed as a competitive failure?

Apple's AI progress has been so out of touch that it had to rely on ChatGPT for Apple Intelligence, and now it's moving to Google's Gemini foundations to revive Siri for the era of generative AI. But the company seems fairly confident about the upcoming device. So much so that it has set a target of shipping 20 million units at launch, as per The Information, which says "Apple's pin, which is a thin, flat, circular disc with an aluminum-and-glass shell, features two cameras — a standard lens and a wide-angle lens — on its front face, designed to capture photos and videos of the user's surroundings."