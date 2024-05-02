The Rabbit R1 AI Gadget Had A Wild Launch: What You Need To Know

When the smartphone-replacing Rabbit R1 AI gadget was first revealed at CES earlier this year, it seemed like it had a shot at being the next big thing. Its eye-catching, fluorescent-orange hardware, designed in collaboration with too-cool-for-school design firm Teenage Engineering, had people chattering. Inside that candy-shell casing was a new kind of AI called rabbit OS that promised to eliminate smartphones without forcing us to give up the apps we love — all of that for only $199.

After the launch of the Humane AI Pin was followed by near-universal scorn from reviewers, it seemed like the Rabbit R1 had an open lane to victory. All it needed to do was prove it could deliver a better product for a fraction of the price. Although it has hopped over that admittedly low bar, the R1 isn't exactly leaping into new territory.

Over the past few months since the R1's announcement, and especially since its late April launch, the bright-orange AI box has perplexed the public. First, there were Rabbit CEO Jesse Lyu's attention-grabbing claims about the device's capabilities when he unveiled it at CES in January. Then, at the launch event on April 23, those in attendance were left miffed by the proceedings, and after spending enough time with it to pen reviews, they were downright dismissive. But that wasn't the end of the story. As people dug around under the R1's hood, a massive scandal was uncovered that now rocks the fledgling company. So, from first promises to current revelations, let's break down the wild saga of the Rabbit R1.