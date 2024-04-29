Is ChatGPT Safe? What You Should Know Before You Start Using AI Chatbots

In November 2022, the tech world was upended as OpenAI released ChatGPT, an AI chatbot with capabilities that seemed almost unbelievable. For years, AI technology had been developing on the periphery with early versions able to generate gibberish text or barely coherent photos. The whole thing seemed cool, but not inherently useful. By comparison, ChatGPT and later Microsoft's Bing, could converse in near-perfect English, and seemed able to research and look up information in ways we'd never seen before. It was a massive leap forward, and the world took note. Within a mere two months, ChatGPT was seeing one hundred million users. Ever since, ChatGPT has shaken up the world.

But with that massive rise to fame came an equal and opposite backlash as fears grew about what this new AI age would mean. Would AI replace us at our jobs? Would AI go rogue a-la "The Matrix," or "The Terminator"? And would we be able to tell whether something was written by a human ever again?

As it turns out, some of the worst fears about AI haven't come to pass yet. However, that doesn't mean ChatGPT or its competitors are totally safe. There are plenty of realistic concerns surrounding their technology, known as large language models (LLMs), ranging from data privacy to the spread of dangerous misinformation, and even the misuse of AI by malicious actors. So, here are the true dangers of AI chatbots like ChatGPT, so you know what you're getting into when you use them.