10 Unbelievable Ways ChatGPT Shook Up The World In 2023

While 2023 saw a lot of shifts in the tech world, nothing was so seismic as the widespread adoption of ChatGPT. After working largely under the radar for years, OpenAI burst onto the scene in November 2022 with ChatGPT, its first publicly available natural large language model (LLM). With that, artificial intelligence was the topic on everyone's lips, and competitors -– including Google, Microsoft, and Amazon –- scrambled to respond. Yes, we'd seen AI-driven technologies years before we ever heard of ChatGPT, but previous AI implementations didn't seem poised to disrupt industries, education, and jobs.

Then came ChatGPT, a generative AI model capable of producing mind-bending interactions and results with optimized prompts. Anyone with internet access can use the free ChatGPT-3.5, while OpenAI's newer GPT-4 algorithm is available for $20 a month. While ChatGPT isn't foolproof, its abilities –- such as synthesizing data, performing tasks, ideation, and content generation -– are convincing enough that entire industries are scrambling to integrate AI into operations.

The more ChatGPT made headlines, the more its popularity skyrocketed. According to Web analytics firm SimilarWeb, ChatGPT had 1.7 billion visits in November 2023, and OpenAI says it has over 100 million active users as of November 2023. ChatGPT's rise has led to other LLM introductions from Google, Meta, and more – Stanford University's Constellation LLM atlas identified over 15,000 LLMs by mid-2023. Meanwhile, Microsoft invested in OpenAI and integrated ChatGPT across its software and services.

ChatGPT grabbed headlines right up to the last week of 2023 when OpenAI and Microsoft were sued by The New York Times for copyright infringement. The sheer scale of ChatGPT's rapid adoption upended the status quo. Buckle up to see 10 unbelievable ways ChatGPT shook up the world in 2023.