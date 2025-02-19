Humane Is Killing Its Disastrous AI Pin: Here's Who Gets Their Money Back

Humane, the buzzy startup from former Apple executives that made a wearable AI gadget, is shutting down. At noon Pacific time on Feb. 28, all Humane AI Pins sold will stop connecting to servers and cease to work. HP has agreed to take over the company's assets in a deal valued at roughly $116 million, while the AI Pin dreams will be abandoned.

Advertisement

There is no word why the product has been canceled, and what exactly HP intends to do with the acquisition. "We are winding down the Ai pin as we are moving onto new endeavors," Humane said in a customer note, without going into details.

However, the writing has been on the wall since the beginning, in April 2024. Despite taking a wearable route with a local AI assistant and a holographic display tied to gesture-based control, the AI Pin failed to leave a lasting impression. Not that the idea was bad, but the execution was panned widely. The absence of integration with core services an average person has to regularly visit was the fundamental problem.

Performance inconsistencies, lack of adequate app support, a charging-related recall, poor battery life, and sluggish response were other major woes. The AI Pin probably always had a very small chance to flourish as a new product category of its own, let alone replace smartphones. Plus, an initial price tag of $699 — dropped in October to $499 — and an additional $24-per-month subscription didn't do it any favors.

Advertisement