Honor MagicPad2 Review: A Surprise Alternative To iPad Pro

Like most tablets, it has a set of accessories that you probably should consider purchasing. First is the MagicPad2 Smart Bluetooth Keyboard. It functions as a robust case, a way to solidly prop up the tablet, and a Bluetooth keyboard that I have so far put a good few thousand words through. The overall construction seems sturdy, and it connects with the tablet near-automatically when Bluetooth is enabled. In terms of comfort, it's up there with an official iPad case and many small laptops. I can work pretty effectively with the keyboard should I need to.

The case I have does seem to have a minor fault, though. It will occasionally add an apostrophe after whatever I'm typing. This isn't something I could recreate with other keyboards in the booth, and it is something I may have witnessed once or twice on the Honor Magic V3 — so it's either a fault with my exact keyboard or less likely a bug in Honor Docs that just affects my device more than others. This will be covered under warranty, but it is a reminder to check your devices and accessories for quality control issues.

Then there's the HONOR Magic-Pencil 3 — basically the Chinese company's answer to the Apple Pencil. I'm bad at art, but I am capable of judging when something is pressure-sensitive or not. Different pressures and angles will give you different sizes and intensities of line. It basically works exactly like Apple and Samsung's efforts in that regard.

The pencil also has uses beyond drawing, and you can swipe through presentations or perform other functions with it should you not want to coat the screen in greasy smudges from your disgusting digits. The pen charges while attached to the top of the tablet and the magnet that affixes it there is about as firmly as you would reasonably want. Despite this, it's still managed to become detached in my bag on a few occasions. I feel like it's something I would end up losing in the long-term, but that might be more of a "me problem" than any design flaw.