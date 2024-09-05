Honor Magic V3 Foldable Phone Leads Laptop And Tablet Launch Where Slim Is Everything

The Honor Magic V3 foldable phone features a large 7.92-inch internal display, as well as a slightly smaller 6.42-inch external screen. The handset has an inward-folding hinge akin to the one found on the Magic V2 Porsche Design Edition we reviewed earlier this year; it can handle up to half a million folding cycles, according to the company. The question of foldable durability remains as prominent as ever among consumers, and Honor appears to have anticipated this, stating that its new flagship has an SGS Durability Certification — plus there's NanoCrystal Shield helping protect the device from scratches and Super Armored protection for the inner display. Overall, Honor explains that it designed this foldable to withstand "the rigors of daily use."

Durable construction aside, the Magic V3 likewise features a 7.9-ounce (226-gram) weight and a 9.2 mm folded profile thickness (not including the octagonal camera bump), making this the "world's thinnest foldable," at least according to Honor. The aforementioned camera bump is home to a 50 MP main camera joined by a 50 MP telephoto camera and a 40 MP ultra-wide module. The battery clocks in with a 5,150 mAh capacity — consumers get access to Honor's 50 W wireless charging ("SuperCharge") and 66 W wired charging.

What about the new AI-powered features? Top among them is what Honor says is a world-first — its AI Defocus Display tech. That's joined by photography features powered by artificial intelligence, including a portrait enhancement engine, motion sensing feature, translation tools, and the maker's own AI Eraser.

