Honor Magic V2 Porsche Design Edition Review: Cross-Branded Foldable Excess

Foldables are in an exciting place right now. No longer the sole domain of Samsung, many companies have begun exploring the space. In fact, the OnePlus Open last year became one of the best smartphones you can buy, foldable notwithstanding. Here in the U.S., you have a few options for a book-style foldable from the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, the Google Pixel Fold, and the aforementioned OnePlus Open. Overseas there is a much wider variety to choose from.

One of the standouts from our friends on distant shores is Honor and its latest entry the Honor V2. Last fall, we marveled at how thin this phone was that still packed a huge battery. As it turns out, Honor wasn't done; far from it. Honor has partnered up with another brand SlashGear readers might be familiar with — Porsche.

The result is somehow an even better phone in the Honor Magic V2 Porsche design edition. This is a redesigned version of the phone, now with Porsche firmly in mind, and it comes with quite a few notable upgrades as well. This review was written after spending just over one week with an Honor Magic V2 Porsche Design Edition provided by Honor.