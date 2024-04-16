Lenovo Yoga Book 9i Gen 9 Review (2024): One Notebook, Two Screens, No Waiting

When one thinks of Lenovo, the first thought to come to mind is the ThinkPad series of business-grade laptops. However, the Chinese-American multinational tech company isn't just helping captains of industry keep up with the latest and greatest in computing. On the consumer side, Lenovo has the IdeaPad — the consumer version of the ThinkPad — the Legion line of gaming laptops, and the 2-in-1 Yoga. In 2018, the Yoga line introduced a dual-screen laptop in the form of the Yoga Book C930, where one screen was an LCD touch panel, the other an E-Ink unit where the keyboard lived.

Fast forward to 2023, the Yoga Book 9i was the next Yoga 2-in-1 to lose a permanent physical keyboard, this time for a pair of screens a la the Nintendo DS. There is only one other 2-in-1 like the 9i, that being the ASUS ZenBook Duo. Still, this is quite the departure from not only most other 2-in-1s but laptops in general; only the ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo comes close to these unique dual-screen 2-in-1s, though it still has a permanent physical keyboard.

Unlike the C930, which disappeared without much notice, the Yoga Book 9i is sticking around for 2024 with updates to its processor and storage capacity. How do these improvements stack up to the 2023 edition? And are these improvements worth upgrading for those who have the original on their desks? To find out, Lenovo sent a 2024 Yoga Book 9i Gen 9 for this review.