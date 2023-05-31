Lenovo Yoga Book 9i Review: The Best Dual Screen Laptop Yet

Those of you who live on the edges of society have come to expect a certain amount of compromise when using a personal smart device that doesn't conform to the "normal" use case. Maybe you have an extremely rugged and durable phone that you can drop-kick into a pit of muck if you wanted to. Maybe you have a car that can drive itself to your destination mostly by itself, as long as you're paying attention.

Each of those has a major compromise that you're just willing to accept because you fit into that niche. Your rugged phone usually won't be very good by any standard other than its ability to survive a construction site. Your self-driving car may suddenly decide to get confused between a truck and the sky and force you to take the controls. In almost every case, there is a give and take, a "wow" but also a "Yeah but..." It would be perfectly normal to assume that there is a "Yeah, but" in the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i, and there most assuredly are a few.

But it's also not hard to imagine that the benefits of this device far outweigh the compromises. The compromises involved are either minor or painfully obvious from the jump. Compared to the value add of carrying around a dual-screened laptop, they're like buying a new car with the change you find in your couch.

This review was conducted using a review sample provided by Lenovo.