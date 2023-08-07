Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 Review: A Fine Formula For Work

Portability is the name of the game for those working on the go, whether at their favorite coffee shops, on the plane to and from meetings, or from their hotel room in Downtown Omaha. There are many options out there, from iPads with external keyboards to ultrathin laptops packing the biggest punch this side of a workstation. For Lenovo, this task falls on the carbon fiber and magnesium shoulders of its latest, the ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3. The previous two generations of the X1 Nano brought a lot to the table, including Intel Core i7 processors, Intel iRIS Xe graphics, tons of RAM, and SSD storage, all wrapped in an extremely lightweight package weighing around 2 pounds, give or take what all it held, and coming in at a thickness of just over half an inch.

There's always room for improvement, though, and that's what Lenovo has in mind for the Gen 3 version of its lightest work laptop. While the first generation was revolutionary, the subsequent generations follow an evolutionary pathway. Is this latest evolution enough for someone on an X1 Nano Gen 2, or even the original, to consider upgrading, though? To find out, Lenovo sent a sample of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 for the purposes of this review.