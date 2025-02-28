Asus Zenbook Duo Review (2025): Double The Display Fun In A Uniquely Tall Laptop

Working while staying mobile can be a bit of a challenge sometimes. My particular workflow relies heavily on having at least two screens available. My setup at home is closer to four — two normal sized screens and one larger that I usually break up into two smaller columns. You may be wondering what kind of workflow I have that necessitates so much screen real estate, and frankly that's none of your business, but suffice it to say, I like to have a lot of windows open at one time.

Advertisement

I can work on a single screen when I'm on the road. I don't like to, but I can do it. My main issue is referencing a document while actively working on a different one. Yes, I could set up screens side-by-side, but then I have full screen chat apps like Slack or Telegram that don't play well in smaller formats.

But the ASUS Duo neatly solves that problem along with a host of others. This isn't the first year this device line has existed — we got our hands on an earlier version of the ASUS Zenbook Duo back in 2024, too. Much like that earlier version, this new 2025 Duo (as the name suggests) packs two screens into one chassis along with a detachable keyboard and adjustable kickstand so you can use this laptop in a number of different ways. That's exactly what I've been doing for the past two weeks. I've used an ASUS Duo review sample sent by ASUS to work on my job but at home and in a local coffee shop, and this is my full review.

Advertisement