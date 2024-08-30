Is The Dual-Screen On Asus Zenbook Duo Merely A Gimmick? We Found Out

This is a dual-screen machine, and as expected, the power drawn from both the OLED panels does take a toll on the battery life. Now, your mileage will of course vary depending on the kind of apps that you are using. My usual workflow involves running at least two Chrome windows with about a dozen tabs each, Microsoft Teams, Slack, Spotify, and Discord running in the background at all times, while Bluetooth is active for wireless music streaming. The screen brightness is usually set to around 60% mark, while the CPU profile is set to standard.

Nadeem Sarwar/SlashGear

After about four hours of continuous work, the battery life got drained by the halfway mark. If I were to push this laptop with my usual workflow for the entire day, I would definitely be reaching out for the power plug before the end of the day. The single-screen Asus ZenBook S13 OLED and the M3 MacBook Air, easily went past a full day without giving me battery anxiety. But it's not just the dual screens that try to drain the battery. This is a high-end machine that relies on Intel's most powerful laptop plus processor. If you are running this machine in performance mode to milk the best out of its silicon, expect the battery endurance figures to further go down.

Now, this machine won't exactly leave you high and dry midway through your work, but I'd strongly suggest that you keep your expectations in check. Asus claims that with just about 50 minutes of plugged-in time, you can fill an empty tank all the way up to the 60% level. But if you're working across both screens, it takes over two hours to reach the full capacity.

