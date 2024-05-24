Differences Between Intel's Meteor Lake & Raptor Lake

Intel's 14th-generation chips consist of two processor lines with different architectures. The Raptor Lake Refresh chips, released first in October 2023, were based on the even older 13th-gen Raptor Lake processors Intel released in 2022. On the other hand, the more recent Meteor Lake processors launched in December 2023.

Since Intel calls both the Raptor Lake Refresh and Meteor Lake processors 14th-generation chips, you might wonder about the differences between the two. Despite being called 14th-gen, Raptor Lake and Meteor Lake chips use different architectures that make them completely unique from each other.

Meteor Lake was set to replace the 13th-generation Raptor Lake chips, but several rumors suggest a delay in desktop CPU development, leading to the 14th-generation Raptor Lake Refresh instead. However, since Intel also released the Meteor Lake laptop chips in late 2023, it's easy to see how customers could get confused between the two types of processors.