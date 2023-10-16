Intel's 14th Gen Raptor Lake Processors Add More Cores Without A Price Bump

Intel has introduced its 14th Gen Raptor Lake-S desktop processors across the Core i5, i7, and i9 families, offering six total variations. While the upgrades aren't too dramatic compared to the 13th-generation silicon, the latest Intel offerings don't serve a price hike as well. Moreover, the gulf in core count between the Core i7 and i9 trims has been further trimmed. All the new 14th-generation processors are already up for grabs starting October 17.

Beginning with the Core i9-14900K, you get the same 32-core package capable of hitting the 6 GHz performance ceiling, but there are a few changes inside. The cluster of eight performance cores and 16 efficiency cores have each received a speed bump worth up to 200 MHz compared to the previous generation.

Intel is touting a 54% uplift in creative tasks, and a 23% boost in gaming performance riding atop new gaming-centric features that improve threading performance, and a new XTU AI Assist overclocking system.

Intel is parading some solid gains at games like "Starfield" and "CS: GO" (now "Counter Strike 2"), but the lead is negligible (or even dips) in other AAA titles like "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II" and "Horizon Zero Dawn." The upper hand over AMD's Ryzen 9 7950X, however, is consistent across benchmarks and creative tasks. The Intel Core i9-14900K version with the integrated UHD 770 graphics starts at $589, while the Core i9-14900KF variant lacking the in-house graphics will cost less at $564.