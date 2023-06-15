Can A New Name Save Intel?

Intel has decided to sunset its legacy Core "i" branding for mobile and desktop processors, and has also introduced a new "Ultra" category. Moving ahead, the Team Blue silicon will be marketed simply as "Intel Core 3" — instead of the erstwhile "Core i3" naming — extending all the way up to the enthusiast-class Intel Core 7 processors.

Next, Intel is introducing the "Core Ultra" brand for its "most advanced client processors." The updated branding strategy would still show the processor number in the "##xxxH" format, which means you will see whether the processor belongs to the low-power U series, or the more capable P and H series.

Plus, the numerical code will tell you the exact processor generation to avoid any confusion. Buyers will start seeing the new branding on products in the second half of 2023. There is some inexplicable overlap, though, as Intel plans to sell Core 5, Core Ultra 5, Core 7, and Core Ultra 7 processors at the same time.

The next time you go shopping for a processor or laptop, you will come across names like "Intel Core 5 processor ##xxH" or "Intel Core Ultra 7 processor ##xxH." The fresh naming strategy, which ends the 15-year legacy of the Core "i" system, will begin with the introduction of 14th Gen Meteor Lake processors. Intel says it is switching to a new branding strategy to "highlight significant shift in architecture and design" of the Meteor Lake processors.