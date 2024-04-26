Asus Zenbook S13 OLED Review (2024): Slim To The Max And Meddling With MacBook Air

It's not an everyday occurrence that you find yourself using a laptop that is thinner than your phone. Not only is the Zenbook S13 OLED skinnier than the MacBook Air, but also the OnePlus Open, which itself is one of the slimmest foldable phones out there. A healthy dose of skepticism is warranted when a brand makes tall claims about going thinner and lighter than the competition and eventually delivers a whole bunch of compromises with all the braggadocio.

That doesn't seem to be the case here. Asus has armed this thin and light machine with up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, up to 32GB of RAM, and 1TB of fast SSD. Another key selling point of this machine is the OLED screen, which is arguably one of the nicest elements of this device. Moreover, this is an Intel EVO machine, which means you can expect niceties like instant wake-up, fast charging support, Thunderbolt 4 ports, and more.

In fact, Asus has managed to cram more ports — and of varied kinds, mind you — on the Zenbook S13 OLED than an ultrabook deserves. Overall, this one seems like a solid option for anyone averse to the ubiquitously stingy MacBook dilemma, but still on the hunt for something portable as well as plenty powerful. We pushed the Zenbook S13 OLED in a bunch of challenging scenarios, and what follows is a detailed look at its strengths and weaknesses.