Which Electric Car Has The Longest Range In 2025?

The question of range comes up time and again when it comes to EVs, especially regarding road trips or rural living. The relatively inconvenient length of time it takes to fully charge an electric vehicle closes many doors for people, not to mention that not everywhere has the infrastructure to support long-distance EV travel yet. Such issues continue to stifle further EV development nationwide, though they are actively improving with time. But there's one specific model which stands head-and-shoulders above all the rest for range: the Lucid Air, equipped with the Grand Touring package.

The Lucid Air Grand Touring boasts an extraordinary 512-mile range, almost 100 miles greater than the runner-up Rivian R1T. That's enough to drive from the heart of San Francisco to Los Angeles, according to Lucid Motors' in-house testing, and easily exceeds many frugal gas-powered vehicles. By comparison, a Lucid Air Grand Touring's range is better than a 2025 Toyota Corolla with an ICE.

Naturally, this raises the question of how on Earth a full-size luxury sedanweighing over 4,500 pounds (at the bare minimum) manages to stretch the range so drastically. The Rivian, for instance, gets its range through sheer brute-force, housing a 149kWh battery pack. That's a full third greater than the Lucid Air Grand Touring's 112kWh battery — and you'll need the heavyweight Grand Touring package. Otherwise, you're looking at "just" 420 miles for the base Lucid Air (which equals the Rivian's range). Let's see exactly how this sedan from a fairly lesser-known company manages to outperform every other industry giant out there.

