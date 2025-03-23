Which Electric Car Has The Longest Range In 2025?
The question of range comes up time and again when it comes to EVs, especially regarding road trips or rural living. The relatively inconvenient length of time it takes to fully charge an electric vehicle closes many doors for people, not to mention that not everywhere has the infrastructure to support long-distance EV travel yet. Such issues continue to stifle further EV development nationwide, though they are actively improving with time. But there's one specific model which stands head-and-shoulders above all the rest for range: the Lucid Air, equipped with the Grand Touring package.
The Lucid Air Grand Touring boasts an extraordinary 512-mile range, almost 100 miles greater than the runner-up Rivian R1T. That's enough to drive from the heart of San Francisco to Los Angeles, according to Lucid Motors' in-house testing, and easily exceeds many frugal gas-powered vehicles. By comparison, a Lucid Air Grand Touring's range is better than a 2025 Toyota Corolla with an ICE.
Naturally, this raises the question of how on Earth a full-size luxury sedanweighing over 4,500 pounds (at the bare minimum) manages to stretch the range so drastically. The Rivian, for instance, gets its range through sheer brute-force, housing a 149kWh battery pack. That's a full third greater than the Lucid Air Grand Touring's 112kWh battery — and you'll need the heavyweight Grand Touring package. Otherwise, you're looking at "just" 420 miles for the base Lucid Air (which equals the Rivian's range). Let's see exactly how this sedan from a fairly lesser-known company manages to outperform every other industry giant out there.
How the Lucid Air extends the range as much as possible
The short answer to this question lays in a combination of two factors: advances in battery technology and aerodynamic efficiency. Despite being a relatively new player in the game, Lucid actually sports some of the most advanced batteries in the entire industry. That's because Lucid originated as a Silicon Valley-based battery and power pack manufacturing and development firm named Atieva. They earned such a reputation within the power pack community that they even went on to power the third-generation Formula E car, their bespoke drive unit weighing just 70.5 pounds while producing around 469 horsepower.
This incredible level of technological development served as a direct inspiration for their road units, not only helping to shrink down the electric motors, but also allowing them to produce some truly staggering performance figures. For instance, their top-of-the-line 1,234-horsepower Lucid Air Sapphire will hit 60 in just 1.89 seconds, one of the fastest times among any production vehicle, period. This combination of high performance and light weight drastically improves the Lucid Air's range as well, carrying less material with less effort required.
The second reason — aerodynamics — relies on a vehicle's drag coefficient. Yes, at first glance, this thing is a huge sedan, but it's remarkably slippery, with a drag coefficient of 0.197. That number might not mean much, so to put it into perspective, it's only about ten percent less slippery than a Volkswagen XL1, a two-seater ultra-specialized hypermiling vehicle. And Lucid produces those numbers from a full-size sedan. All that time spent in motorsports is truly paying off in dividends — which is needed considering the rather steep six-figure initial price. But it's money saved on the electric bill down the line, which is nice.