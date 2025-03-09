Who Owns Lucid Motors And Where Are Its Cars Built?

The mission statement for Lucid Motors is not just to make the best EV on the road, but the best dang car — period. The electric vehicle revolution has come with tradeoffs; going farther on a road trip without frequent stops at jammed-packed charging stations means adding more batteries, which weighs down the vehicle. If you want your EV to perform like a Porsche, you must sacrifice luxury, comfort, nimbleness, or roominess. However, Lucid claims you don't have to compromise anything with their cars.

Advertisement

Lucid started in 2007 as a company based in Newark, California called Atieva. It was created by Bernard Tse (former Tesla VP/board member) and entrepreneur Sam Weng to develop electric car battery technology. and would go on to supply batteries to the Formula E racing series. Atieva became Lucid in 2016, and in 2018, received a $1 Billion investment from the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia — one of the world's largest sovereign wealth funds — with Ayar Third Investment Company (a PIF affiliate) as the majority stockholder.

Lucid went public in 2021 when it merged with Churchill Capital Corp IV, thus allowing it to debut on the Nasdaq (as "LCID"). At the helm — as CEO and CTO — is Peter Rawlinson, another former Tesla executive (VP of Vehicle Engineering), the man behind the top-to-bottom engineering of the Model S. A prototype of their first EV, the Lucid Air, was unveiled in December 2016 but wasn't manufactured and sold to consumers until the end of 2021. At that time, it held the record for the longest driving range of any electric vehicle.

Advertisement