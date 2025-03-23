Taycan Turbo S 0-60: How Fast Is Porsche's Electric Sports Car?

First, let's look at the basic architecture. The Taycan Turbo S is a full-size heavyweight vehicle, tipping the scales at 5,082 pounds. To put that in perspective, this sedan weighs just 278 pounds shy of a 2025 Toyota Land Cruiser. Even with figures approaching 1,000 hp, it requires clever engineering to move such a solid lump of car to 60 in the low-two-second range.The answer lies in its electric motors, which at first glance could never actually produce 12,000 Nm of collective torque. Such numbers are typically associated with motors found in, for instance, marine applications. So how did Porsche do it?

Put simply, that 12,000 Nm figure comes from Porsche's use of mechanical advantage through gearing. Spinning at up to 16,000 rpm, these motors are fed into a two-speed gear-reduction transmission on the rear axle, the first ever fitted to an EV sports car. Meanwhile, the front axle houses its own planetary gearbox. The gear reductions multiply the total torque output by a factor of over 10 — without them, the front motor produces 440 Nm and the rear 610 Nm, respectively, totaling to 818 pound-feet.

This provides so much torque that rotating the wheels becomes nearly effortless for the motors, their only real restriction being the level of grip provided by the tires. And with all that weight pressing down on those tires (plus their width of 265 millimeters front and 305 rear), the Taycan Turbo S features abundant levels of grip, indeed. Not too shabby for a four-door sedan.

