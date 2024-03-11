Porsche's Weissach-Spec Taycan Turbo GT Is A 2-Seat 1,092 Horsepower Electric Monster
Hardly a month after Porsche officially unveiled the 2025 model year variants of the Porsche Taycan, the German sports car maker has now taken the covers off not one but two flagship, performance-oriented variants of the car. The new models include the Taycan Turbo GT and the Taycan Turbo GT with Weissach package. Besides performance upgrades, both cars also claim a longer range, larger batteries, and revamped thermal management.
The new models now generate 777 horsepower, a sizable upgrade over the Porsche Taycan's already impressive power output. Additionally, with Porsche's boost mode, the power output goes up to a staggering 1,092 horsepower for short windows. Armed with these upgraded figures, both Taycan models have already smashed several speed records, with the Taycan Turbo GT with Weissach package earning the title of the fastest electric series-production car well before its official launch.
The Taycan Turbo GT with Weissach package set this record at the Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca, in California, on February 23, 2024, where it posted a lap time of 1:27.87. Incidentally, this record was set just a few days after the same car set a new class record at the famed Nürburgring circuit. At Nürburgring, the Turbo GT with Weissach package's lap time was 26 seconds faster than the Taycan Turbo S, which set a record when it was tested in 2022. These numbers also make the Taycan Turbo GT with Weissach package the fastest four-door sedan on the planet.
How much faster are the new Porsche Taycan models?
The Porsche Taycan Turbo GT claims a 0-60 mph time of 2.2 seconds, while the Weissach package does the same in 2.1 seconds. The Turbo GT can also go from a standstill to 124 mph in 6.6 seconds, while the Weissach package variant does the same in 6.4 seconds, a full 1.3 seconds faster than the Taycan Turbo S. Porsche has also increased the top speed figures of the new car, with the Turbo GT with the Weissach package now capable of reaching 190 mph, as opposed to 180 mph on other models.
While the more powerful powertrain and higher capacity battery do play a role in making the Taycan Turbo GT with Weissach package one of the fastest electric cars around, Porsche has also used intelligent lightweight construction measures — including judicious use of carbon fiber — to make the car lighter.
That includes removing the rear seats — replacing them with custom storage — along with the cabin and trunk mats, the analog clock, and the motorization to the charge port door. Effectively, the Taycan Turbo GT with Weissach package is 157 lbs lighter than the Taycan Turbo S.
Porsche offers the Taycan in six different color options, of which two — Pale Blue Metallic and Purple Sky Metallic — are exclusively reserved for both the Taycan Turbo GT models for one year. Pricing for the 2025 Taycan Turbo GT and the Taycan Turbo GT with Weissach package starts at $230,000, although this price does not include state or federal taxes nor registration and dealer charges. Porsche also charges a separate $1,995 delivery, processing, and handling fee. The Porsche Taycan Turbo GT and the Turbo GT with Weissach package are open for order and are expected to reach dealers by the summer of 2024.