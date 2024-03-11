Porsche's Weissach-Spec Taycan Turbo GT Is A 2-Seat 1,092 Horsepower Electric Monster

Hardly a month after Porsche officially unveiled the 2025 model year variants of the Porsche Taycan, the German sports car maker has now taken the covers off not one but two flagship, performance-oriented variants of the car. The new models include the Taycan Turbo GT and the Taycan Turbo GT with Weissach package. Besides performance upgrades, both cars also claim a longer range, larger batteries, and revamped thermal management.

The new models now generate 777 horsepower, a sizable upgrade over the Porsche Taycan's already impressive power output. Additionally, with Porsche's boost mode, the power output goes up to a staggering 1,092 horsepower for short windows. Armed with these upgraded figures, both Taycan models have already smashed several speed records, with the Taycan Turbo GT with Weissach package earning the title of the fastest electric series-production car well before its official launch.

Porsche

The Taycan Turbo GT with Weissach package set this record at the Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca, in California, on February 23, 2024, where it posted a lap time of 1:27.87. Incidentally, this record was set just a few days after the same car set a new class record at the famed Nürburgring circuit. At Nürburgring, the Turbo GT with Weissach package's lap time was 26 seconds faster than the Taycan Turbo S, which set a record when it was tested in 2022. These numbers also make the Taycan Turbo GT with Weissach package the fastest four-door sedan on the planet.