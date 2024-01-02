What Is The Fastest Electric Car Around The Nürburgring?

The Nürburgring in Germany is seen by some as the benchmark for how fast a car is, especially when supercars are concerned. 0-60 times and top speeds are nice, but a car isn't worth its salt if it can't deal with the 12.8-mile section of track called the "Nordschleife" (German for "North Loop"). It's also been given the much more appropriate moniker of "The Green Hell." The fastest time ever around the track was five minutes and 19.546 seconds, and it was accomplished by a Porsche 919 Hybrid Evo in 2018, although calling that Porsche a "car" is a stretch as it's a dedicated race car.

The fastest-ever time for a supercar was set by the Mercedes-AMG ONE, with a time of six minutes and 35.183 seconds in 2022. That car's hybrid powertrain outputs 1,063 horsepower, so the quick time isn't much of a surprise. But as it is now the year 2024, it's worth asking what the fastest electric cars are around the grueling track. Today, Porsche announced that a pre-production Porsche Taycan EV just threw down a time of seven minutes and 7.55 seconds, a remarkably quick time. But is the Porsche Taycan the fastest?