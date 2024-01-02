What Is The Fastest Electric Car Around The Nürburgring?
The Nürburgring in Germany is seen by some as the benchmark for how fast a car is, especially when supercars are concerned. 0-60 times and top speeds are nice, but a car isn't worth its salt if it can't deal with the 12.8-mile section of track called the "Nordschleife" (German for "North Loop"). It's also been given the much more appropriate moniker of "The Green Hell." The fastest time ever around the track was five minutes and 19.546 seconds, and it was accomplished by a Porsche 919 Hybrid Evo in 2018, although calling that Porsche a "car" is a stretch as it's a dedicated race car.
The fastest-ever time for a supercar was set by the Mercedes-AMG ONE, with a time of six minutes and 35.183 seconds in 2022. That car's hybrid powertrain outputs 1,063 horsepower, so the quick time isn't much of a surprise. But as it is now the year 2024, it's worth asking what the fastest electric cars are around the grueling track. Today, Porsche announced that a pre-production Porsche Taycan EV just threw down a time of seven minutes and 7.55 seconds, a remarkably quick time. But is the Porsche Taycan the fastest?
The supercar wins, but just barely
According to official lap times from the Nürburgring, the performance-oriented Tesla Model S Plaid Track Package garnered a time of seven minutes and 25.231 seconds in 2023, losing out to the Taycan by a rather significant margin. However, the Porsche does not hold the track's crown. That honor belongs to the Croatian EV supercar, the Rimac Nevera. In 2023, a Nevera blitzed down the track in seven minutes and 5.298 seconds, beating the Porsche by around two seconds. It will take you a little over two seconds to read this sentence, but in the high-performance driving world, two seconds is a huge gap.
As big a gap as it is, the Nevera is a spaceship compared to the relatively more pedestrian Taycan. Either Rimac will up its EV performance game and make a car that will put the matter to bed once and for all, or Porsche will tune another Taycan to record a faster lap.
As fast as both cars are, it will take a lot of work and time to beat the fastest non-production EV to ever complete a lap. In 2019, the Volkswagen ID.R lit up the track in an astonishing six minutes and 5.336 seconds.