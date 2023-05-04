Tesla Model S Plaid's Incoming Track Package Promises Blistering Speeds

Tesla has remained hushed about the highly anticipated Model S Plaid track package, but we can finally see the light at a fastly approaching end of the tunnel. The electric automaker decided to release the Plaid at a stunted maximum speed of 163 mph, which still dusts most all-electric vehicles. Later, Tesla unlocked 175 mph with its Track Mode update. Today, it dropped a new teaser to commemorate the arrival of the track package, a set of upgrades that will finally unlock the 200 mph top speed that originally contributed to its wide fame and fandom as the "fastest car ever."

It can't claim that title purely on top speed, but early road tests clocked it blazing from zero to 60 mph in 2.1 seconds, unheard of in a street-ready sedan. In 2021, Jay Leno broke the record for (at the time) the fastest production car behind the wheel of the Model S Plaid, and it's so fast that it was banned from sanctioned drag racing events. If you've already purchased a Model S Plaid from 2021 onward, Tesla will offer retroactive upgrades for an added cost.