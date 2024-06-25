The 10 Fastest Porsches Ever Made, Ranked

Porsche is nothing short of legendary in the performance car world. Just ask collector Jerry Seinfeld. Jerry might be one of the best-known Porsche collectors, but he's no visionary. Porsche has long been known for its gorgeous and incredibly fast cars, dating all the way back to the timeless Porsche 356. Though classic Porsches like the 356 are objects of desire worldwide, the German automaker has hardly rested on its laurels since its arrival.

Driven by a relentless pursuit of performance and backed by a fan base that adores its engineering marvels, Porsche has been a constant innovator on and off the world's race tracks for decades. The resulting cars are not just fast but paragons of handling, and Porsche continues to battle for supremacy against the likes of Ferrari, Aston Martin, Audi, Lamborghini, BMW, and others.

There are many ways to measure a car's speed. Porsche is known for its road-racing prowess, exquisitely balanced midship designs, and mastery of the flat-six power plant and its potential. Much of what happens on a road course results from driver skills and environmental conditions. Rest assured, knowing that every car on this list is blisteringly fast. Still, for simplicity's sake, we are reporting them to you in order of one fundamental metric: how fast it can achieve 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) from a standing stop. But don't worry; we've also included lap times these cars achieved at Nurburgring wherever possible. Let's take a look at the ten fastest Porsches ever made.