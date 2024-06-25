The 10 Fastest Porsches Ever Made, Ranked
Porsche is nothing short of legendary in the performance car world. Just ask collector Jerry Seinfeld. Jerry might be one of the best-known Porsche collectors, but he's no visionary. Porsche has long been known for its gorgeous and incredibly fast cars, dating all the way back to the timeless Porsche 356. Though classic Porsches like the 356 are objects of desire worldwide, the German automaker has hardly rested on its laurels since its arrival.
Driven by a relentless pursuit of performance and backed by a fan base that adores its engineering marvels, Porsche has been a constant innovator on and off the world's race tracks for decades. The resulting cars are not just fast but paragons of handling, and Porsche continues to battle for supremacy against the likes of Ferrari, Aston Martin, Audi, Lamborghini, BMW, and others.
There are many ways to measure a car's speed. Porsche is known for its road-racing prowess, exquisitely balanced midship designs, and mastery of the flat-six power plant and its potential. Much of what happens on a road course results from driver skills and environmental conditions. Rest assured, knowing that every car on this list is blisteringly fast. Still, for simplicity's sake, we are reporting them to you in order of one fundamental metric: how fast it can achieve 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) from a standing stop. But don't worry; we've also included lap times these cars achieved at Nurburgring wherever possible. Let's take a look at the ten fastest Porsches ever made.
Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS (Type 992)
The 911 Carrera 4 GTS Type 992 kicks off the list as the tenth-fastest Porsche to ever grace public roads. Porsche introduced the Carrera 4 GTS in 2014 as a middle ground between the super race-oriented GT3 and the Carrera 4S. The GT3 proved stiff and a tad intense for pleasure cruising on public streets, while Porsche aficionados found the Carrera 4S a little mushier than they would like. Porsche's solution was the 911 Carrera 4 GTS.
In 2019, the 911 received a generational update in the form of the 992, but it would be another three years before Carrera fans got their anticipated GTS package. In Porsche parlance, the GTS stands for Grand Touring Sport, which signals an interior and suspension package designed to keep drivers comfortable while enjoying premium performance. GTS packages like the 911 Carrera include sport-tuned engines, adjustable suspension packages, lower-than-normal ground clearance, and other performance-oriented options while retaining a comfortable driving experience.
The Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS (Type 992) claims a 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) time of 3.3 seconds. A turbocharged 3.0 liter horizontally opposed six-cylinder engine sends 480 horsepower and 420 pound-feet to all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) transmission. With a top speed of 192 miles per hour, the Carrera's best lap at Nurburgring is 7:25.
Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid
Not long ago, the idea of a Porsche sedan would be anathema to Porsche fans. But the sports automaker hit on the realization that building SUVs and sedans could fund its performance projects. Porsche stayed true to itself by making the Panamera a bona fide performance car — so much so that it landed 9th on our list of the fastest Porsches ever made.
In addition to expanding into markets not generally associated with the brand, Porsche, always committed to pushing the envelope, began experimenting with hybrid and electric power plants. As the name suggests, the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid is one of these experiments that has gone right. Engineers combined a twin-turbo 4.0 liter V8, making 550 horsepower and 568 lb-feet of torque, with an electrical motor that kicks in another 136 horsepower and 295 lb-feet of torque. If you're keeping up with the math, you may note that equals a whole bunch of go-fast. Sedan or not, the performance numbers speak for themselves.
The Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid might cost a cool quarter mil, but with a 0 to 100 km/h time of 3.2 seconds and a top speed of 193 miles per hour, it's the grocery getter that will be the pride of the parking lot, not to mention the Nurburgring. In 2021, driver Lars Kern set a record for 'executive class' sedans with a lap time of 7:29.81.
Porsche 911 GT3 RS (type 991.2)
Since its introduction as a pure race car in 1999, the GT3 has shifted to the civilian world, slowly becoming one of the most coveted Porsches in the showroom. Though Porsche applies race technology to all its road-going offerings, the GT3's genesis was exclusive to the track. Introduced in 1999 to compete in the FIA GT3 championship, it met with enormous success and inspired a demand from Porsche fans for one they could keep for their very own.
Porsche gave fans access to the 911 GT3 RS (996) in 2004. Unlike the Carrera 4 GTS, the GT3 RS (996) was a pure track machine with a stiff suspension, a six-speed manual transmission, and a polycarbonate rear window. A handful of updated generations ensued, including the 997, 997.2, 991, and 991.1, but the 911 GT3 RS type 991.2 takes eighth among the fastest Porsches ever made.
Porsche built the 991.2 between 2018 and 2019. Unlike the above entries on this list, the GT3 had to be naturally aspirated to stay eligible for FIA racing. A 4.0-liter flat-six made 520 horsepower and 347 lb-ft of torque, propelling the 991.2 to a top speed of 194 miles per hour (312 km/h) and a 0 to 100 km/h time of 3.2 seconds. Porsche fitted a seven-speed automatic PDK to distribute power to the rear wheels only on its way to a 7:11.62 Nurburgring lap time.
Porsche 911 GT3 RS (type 992)
As one of Porsche's most race-ready cars, it is not surprising to see the GT3 make another appearance on this list. And it should come as no great shock that while the GT3 991.2 gathered accolades, Porsche wanted to push it even further.
The Porsche 911 GT3 RS (type 992) is next on our list. In terms of raw speed, it is very close to the previous generation. A negligible uptick in horsepower to 525 is better than a kick in the pants, but the aero on the type 992 changes the game. Porsche centralized the 991.2's triple-radiator setup into a single unit and used the resulting changes to maximize how the car clung to the track.
The result was a nice ride that generated nearly twice the downforce of the previous generation. While the GT3 992 has the same 0 to 100 km/h speed as the type 991.2 at 3.2 seconds, all that extra grip translates to an insane 16-second reduction from the previous gen, making it around Nurburgring in 6:55.3.
Porsche Panamera Turbo S
The Panamera takes another slot on the list of fastest Porsches ever made with the Turbo S. Its electrical power is fantastic. However, battery packs are heavy, and engineers are still working to unlock its full potential. Meanwhile, they have had plenty of time to perfect turbocharged V8s.
The Panamera Turbo S is not just fast; it set a record for sports sedan lap times on the Nurburgring with a go-around of 7:29.8 seconds in the capable hands of Lars Kern. That's not too much of a surprise. The twin-turbo 4.0 liter V8 makes 620 horsepower and 604 lb-feet of torque. And did we mention that it can seat up to five passengers on your trip from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.1 seconds? Considering that it can beat hypercars like the Koenigsegg CCX and Pagani Zonda F around Nurburgring, the ability to fit your son's hockey team's first line inside gets a whole new perspective.
The current-gen Panamera Turbo S has been around since 2020, and the sedan itself since 2009. Despite the initial outcry against a sedan coming out of a Porsche factory, at this point, the Panamera has silenced all but the most recalcitrant Porsche honks as it honors Porsche's preference for performance.
Porsche 911 Turbo (Type 992)
It's fitting that the top five of the list of fastest Porsches ever made includes the legendary 911. Introduced at the Frankfurt International Motor Show in September 1963, the 911 has been Porsche's flagship and blueprint for over 60 years. All Porsche designs seem to hearken back to the original. The bulbous headlights, settled-back cockpit, and sloped fastback rear end are evident in everything from the Cayenne to the Carrera.
Porsche has always treated the 911 with the utmost respect, pushing the boundaries of power and performance. The 911, being the face of the company, demands nothing but the best. It first embraced a turbocharger in 1975, boosting its power to 260 horsepower. Today, the twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter flat-six engine takes it to a whole new level, more than doubling the power with an impressive output of 580 horsepower and 553 lb-feet of torque.
The Porsche 911 992 has been around since 2020. While the GT3 is extremely race-oriented, the 911 Turbo balances luxury and performance more evenly. Optional 14-way power-adjustable seats, a retractable wing, and an exterior design not quite as dramatic as the GT3's ultra-aggressive looks help make the 911 Turbo a bit more of a lady in the streets. But it's still a freak when it wants to be. A 0 to 100 km/h time of 2.8 seconds and Nurburgring lap record of 7:17 is enough to land it in the top five fastest Porsches ever made.
Porsche Taycan Turbo S
Another sedan hits the list with the Taycan Turbo S. The name is a tad confusing. This Porsche is not turbocharged. It's not even an internal combustion engine (ICE). Gone are the days of hearing electric and thinking slow and steady wins the race. The Tesla Plaid S helped throw that notion out the window, and the Taycan slammed it shut. Introduced in 2019, the Taycan represents Porsche's look to the future with an all-electric power plant. At the center, a pair of electric motors powered by a 93.4 kilowatt-hour battery. To make that clear, the Taycan Turbo S is not turbocharged. The Turbo appellation is more a symbol of the blistering speed associated with turbo Porsches.
The Taycan Turbo S does not disappoint in that department. Porsche claims a 0 to 100 km/h speed of 2.8 seconds and a top speed of 162 miles per hour. Its main claim to fame is breaking the electric vehicle record at the Nurburgring with a lap of 7:33, beating the Model S Plaid by two seconds. Granted, the Taycan Turbo S was outfitted with a special performance package, which included an updated chassis control system.
There's no question that Porsche rules the roost in terms of the super-executive sedans. When a large sedan cracks the top four fastest cars ever built by Porsche, it is definitely on the right track. Oh, and did we mention it comes as a station wagon? Perfection.
Porsche 911 GT2 RS (type 991)
We've made it to the podium, and it should be no great surprise that two of the three slots are occupied by the 911 GT series. We mentioned that the GT3 RS 992 got five extra horsepower and a whole mess of additional downforce over the GT2 RS 991, but what we may not have mentioned is that the GT2 outstrips the GT3 in a straight line.
At the heart of this technological marvel is a turbocharged 3.8-liter flat-six, sending a staggering 700 horsepower and 553 lb-feet of torque to the rear wheels via a seven-speed PDK automatic transmission. The GT2 weighs in at 3241 pounds (1470 kg). The GT2 RS is a straight-up homologation car, as close as you get to a street-legal race car. Carbon-fiber seats, a race-oriented cockpit, and a set of functional intakes and vents that look lifted straight from a fifth-generation fighter jet leave little ambiguity over the purpose of this 911.
With an absolutely bonkers top speed of 211 miles per hour (340 km/h), the Type 991 screams from 0 to 100 km/h in a whiplash-inducing 2.8 seconds. The GT2 RS 991 has been on the market since 2018, and it has been supplanted by the GT3 as the latest and greatest from Porsche, but its warp-drive acceleration and a Nurburgring time of 6:47.3 places it among the fastest Porsche's ever built.
Porsche 911 Turbo S (type 992)
Another 911 rounds out the top three. The Porsche 911 Turbo S Type 992 comes in second place. Don't get it confused with the 911 Turbo Type 992. That extra S is very important because it comes along with 70 extra horsepower.
A twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter flat-six under the hood (or should we say behind the seats) drives the Type 2 to a top speed of 205 miles per hour (330 km/h) thanks to 650 horsepower and 590 lb-feet of torque. For 2020, the Type 992 included an all-new dashboard, 18-way power adjustable seats (take that, Carrera 4 GTS), and the svelte 911 body that takes us all the way back to 1964. Some consider the 911 Turbo S to be the ultimate expression of the Porsche mission. A street-driveable car with creature comforts combined with a fire-breathing race pedigree that'll knock the socks off any comers.
Porsche 918 Spyder
One Porsche to rule them all. We step away from the 911s and Panameras to pay homage to the king of all Porsches. The 918 Spyder secures the top spot on our list as the fastest Porsche ever made. Produced from 2013 through 2015, the 918 Sypder combines the best of both worlds. It is a hybrid hypercar powered by a 4.6-liter V8 (sayonara, flat-sixes) supplemented by dual electric motors. The ICE engine alone makes 608 horsepower, while the electric motors add 279 more. A total of 887 horsepower and 944 lb-ft of torque not only inspired other manufacturers to go the hybrid hypercar route, but it kept the 918 in the top performers nearly a decade after it hit the streets.
Mated to Porsche's ultra-fast shifting PDK automatic set to a seven-speed configuration, the 918 reaches an unholy speed of 214 miles per hour (344 km/h) with a claimed 0 to 100 km/h speed of 2.6 seconds – though there have been reports of drivers achieving as fast as 2.2-second trips to 100 km/h.
Porsche isn't making any more 918 Spyders, and its performance and rarity have only caused it to go up in value since its release. A used 918 for sale (if you can find one) will set you back hundreds of thousands of dollars—for now. Don't worry if you break the bank on the car and can't afford gas; the electric motors are good for 12 miles of range without firing up the V8.