8 Of The Coolest Porsches Jerry Seinfeld Has (Or Had) In His Collection

Funnyman Jerry Seinfeld is one of the most recognizable comedians on the planet, whose eponymous hit show about nothing in the '90s shot him to the pinnacle of success. Since the show's end, he has continued to elicit laughs from audiences at his stand-up shows, often to audience members who have paid a thousand dollars or more for a ticket. Having a hit show and a successful career usually results in fame and fortune, with Jerry being very fortunate in his career. Some estimates place his net worth near a billion dollars, although they should be taken with a grain of salt.

Besides being a comedian with a unique brand of observational humor, Seinfeld is a well-known Porschephile. He can often be spotted around his hometown of New York City in one of his many German sports cars and has featured a couple of them in his other show, Comedian in Cars Getting Coffee on Netflix. Some of his cars have popped up in automotive media, but in 2016, the public got a rare glimpse of the extent of his collection as many of them went under the hammer at a well-publicized auction conducted by Sotheby's at Florida's Amelia Island. The selection of cars owned by Seinfeld can be a thing of envy, but these 8 Porsches prove his great taste in German motoring.