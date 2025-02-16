5 Of The Best 4-Door Sports Cars, Ranked By Horsepower
When most people think about the highest echelon of performance cars, they are most likely to think about two-seater coupes or roadsters. Due to their typical formula of stuffing the highest-powered, most sophisticated engines into the lightest, sleekest bodies, these types of cars are usually what enthusiasts' dreams are made of.
But what about that vast universe of more practical, 4-door cars that qualify as sports cars in their own right? Many of these vehicles have supremely powerful engines that can propel them to ungodly speeds, while still keeping your family or friends together in four very comfortable seats.
These 4-door sports cars use internal combustion engines, electric motors, or a hybrid system to achieve superlative levels of high performance on both road and track. A few ground rules: The price of admission is 300 horsepower or more, there will be only one car per brand, they must be available now or soon as 2025 models, and we don't have room to include them all. These are 6 of the best 4-door sports cars, ranked by horsepower from lowest to highest.
2025 Honda Civic Type R: 315 horsepower
The 2025 Honda Civic Type R is the ultimate 4-door sports car in the Honda lineup. It is Honda's most hardcore vehicle, period: The front-wheel drive Civic Type R sedan is powered by a 2.0-Liter turbocharged inline-four putting out an amazing 315 horsepower in the latest 2025 version. A six-speed manual is the only transmission offered. Upgrades to the Honda Civic Type R for 2025 include an upgraded turbo, better brake cooling, a lighter flywheel, and a bigger radiator.
Performance highlights of the 2025 Honda Civic Type R include 0-60 mph in 4.9 seconds and 0-100 mph in 12.1 seconds. The standing quarter-mile goes by in 13.5 seconds at 106 mph. The manufacturer's claimed top speed is 169 mph, while the Civic Type R is capable of pulling 1.02 g's on a 300-foot skidpad, according to Car and Driver.
The 2025 Honda Civic Type R has an MSRP of $46,690. If you would prefer a slightly less hardcore version, consider the mechanically-identical, but more luxurious Acura Integra Type S at an MSRP of $53,795.
2025 Golf R: 328 horsepower
The Volkswagen Golf R — the VW counterpart to the Honda Civic Type R — offers slightly more horsepower packed into a four-door hatchback body. The primary difference between them is that the Golf R comes with all-wheel drive, combined with adaptive suspension and a rear differential with torque vectoring. Unfortunately, the 2025 model will no longer be available with a manual transmission, meaning a seven-speed DSG is the only transmission choice.
The Golf R's 2.0-Liter turbocharged inline-four has received a horsepower boost to 328 for 2025 — an increase of 13 horses over the 2024 model. This should result in a slight performance increase over the 2024 Golf R, which achieved a 0-60 mph time of 4.1 seconds and 0-100 mph time of 10.3 seconds with the DSG transmission. The 2024 model did the quarter-mile in 12.6 seconds with a top speed of 110 mph and managed .98 g's on the 300-foot skidpad, according to Car and Driver.
The 2025 Volkswagen Golf R has not yet been launched, so pricing and availability of the vehicle have not yet been announced by Volkswagen.
2025 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing: 668 horsepower
The 2025 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing is the last of the old-school internal combustion engine (ICE) muscle cars. Within its mid-size 4-door Cadillac sedan body lives a 6.2-Liter supercharged V8, outputting 668 horsepower to the rear wheels through either a six-speed manual or ten-speed automatic transmission. Good times!
Supporting the CT5-V Blackwing's brutal acceleration are Performance Traction Management, limited-slip diff, magnetorheological shocks as standard, along with launch control. This all enables a 0-60 mph run in 3.5 seconds, and 0-100 mph in 7.3 seconds, both with the quicker automatic. According to Car and Driver, The quarter-mile goes by in 11.4 seconds at 128 mph, while the CT5-V Blackwing pulls 1.01 g's on the skidpad, both with the automatic. Both transmissions reach the same estimated top speed of 205 mph.
Some interesting Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing options to consider include carbon-ceramic brakes ($9,000), sport leather seats with carbon-fiber backs ($6,070), and two different carbon-fiber trim packages ($4,100 and $5,230). This is all on top of the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing's base MSRP of $99,090.
2025 BMW M5: 717 horsepower
Now we are moving beyond pure internal combustion to a high-performance plug-in hybrid. The 2025 BMW M5 — the most aggressive version of BMW's 5-series sedan — comes only with a blended powertrain consisting of a 577-horsepower, 4.4-Liter twin-turbocharged V8, combined with an electric motor that gives a total system output of 717 horsepower. Power flows through an eight-speed automatic to all four wheels.
As you might expect, performance of the BMW M5 is adequate, with 0-60 mph coming up in 3.0 seconds, and 0-100 mph being reached in 6.9 seconds. The quarter mile takes 11 seconds, while top speed is 155 mph with the standard vehicle. You get 190 mph if you opt for the $2,500 M Driver's package. An added bonus with the plug-in hybrid setup is a range of 25 all-electric miles while running on the M5's 14.8 kWh lithium-ion battery, which permits operation in European city centers that may prohibit non-electric ICE vehicles.
The 2025 BMW M5 comes in at one trim level, but still has some notable options. These include the 190-mph top speed package ($2,500), an Executive package with park-assist, sunshades, and ventilated seats ($1,850), and carbon-ceramic brakes ($8,500). Base MSRP for the BMW M5 is $123,275.
2025 Porsche Taycan Turbo GT: 1,092 horsepower
The 2025 Porsche Taycan Turbo GT is the EV-only entry on our best 4-door sports car list. This model in particular was been designed to be the most hardcore Taycan in the lineup, especially when equipped with the no-cost Weissach package. This package replaces the rear seat with a carbon-fiber storage area, adds some track-focused Pirelli tires, lightens up the windshield with thinner glass, and adds some aerodynamic enhancements that include a large rear wing. Total weight loss over the non-Weissach Turbo GT is 165 pounds.
The Porsche Taycan Turbo GT is powered by two electric motors that produce a total of 1,092 horsepower, driving all four wheels through a two-speed automatic transmission. It carries a 105 kWh battery pack, which provides an EPA-estimated range of 269 miles. Going 0-60 mph takes 2.0 seconds, while 0-100 mph is reached in 4.3 seconds. The quarter-mile flashes by in 9.3 seconds, and with the Weissach package, the Taycan Turbo GT's top speed is 190 mph.
The Porsche Taycan Turbo GT was made to compete with other uber-EVs like the Lucid Air Sapphire (1,234 horsepower) and the Tesla Model S Plaid (1,020 horsepower). The Porsche has already set lap records for production EVs at both the Nürburgring and Laguna Seca, putting it ahead of the Tesla.
The Taycan Turbo GT has a base MSRP of $231,995, with or without the Weissach package. Carbon-ceramic brakes are included, but there are numerous options that can be added — including up to $30,020 for a custom paint color.