Why Did Nissan Discontinue The Nissan Maxima After 42 Years Of Production?

Like many sedans, the Nissan Maxima has been victimized by shifting consumer priorities over the years. Although the SUV segment had been moving in an uptrend long before, it wasn't until 2019 that it became quite evident that the popularity of sedans are seriously under threat from the burgeoning SUVs and crossovers. Up to that point, the Toyota Camry reigned supreme as the best-selling passenger vehicle in the U.S. for almost 20 years.

However, in 2019, it was beaten to the top spot by the Toyota RAV4, which sold 448,068 units. Toyota Camry sales in the U.S., by comparison, dropped slightly to 336,978 units in the same year (down from 343,439 in 2018). That figure meant that the Camry was also leapfrogged by the Honda CR-V (384,168), Nissan Rogue, and Rogue Sport (350,447), as well as the Chevy Equinox (346,049).

In stark contrast, the Nissan Maxima was already struggling to find new owners by this point, underscored by sales of only 35,076 units. Later models only saw limited success, with sales falling to 7,110 units by 2022. There was a slight uptick to 9,653 units in its final model year, but it was negligible and too late, as Nissan had already made the decision to discontinue the model by then. Nissan did also say it was doubling down on electric vehicles and hinted at the possibility of reviving the Maxima down the line, perhaps as an all-electric model as previewed by the brand's IMs concept.

