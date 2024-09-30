Why Did Nissan Discontinue The Nissan Maxima After 42 Years Of Production?
The 2023 model year saw the end of many popular vehicles, with the likes of the Dodge Charger and Challenger, Audi R8, Mercedes-Benz CLS, and Audi TT all being discontinued — much to the shock of consumers. Perhaps even more surprising was the departure of the Maxima in mid-2023, which, up until that point, was Nissan's flagship sedan. First introduced in 1980 as the Datsun 810 (ahead of the 1981 model year), the Nissan Maxima was sold continuously through eight different generations. It was highly reputed for offering a spacious and comfortable interior, with some iterations having heated front seats, leather upholstery, dual-zone automatic climate control, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as Wi-Fi hotspot as standard amenities.
Performance was also great for a large car, as the Maxima was powered by the 3.5-liter version of Nissan's popular VQ engine, which joined the lineup in the 2000 model year. In the eighth generation introduced in 2016, the V6 dispenses an immensely puissant 300 hp and 261 lb-ft of torque, with that power flowing to the front wheels through a continuously variable transmission (CVT). With that combination, a 2023 Maxima Platinum scooted from 0-60 mph in 5.7 seconds in a Car and Driver testing; top speed in appropriate condition is also respectable at 133 mph. Considering these terrific features and performance specs, it's understandable to question why Nissan decided to end the Maxima lineup.
The Maxima was discontinued due to declining sales and Nissan's shift to EVs
Like many sedans, the Nissan Maxima has been victimized by shifting consumer priorities over the years. Although the SUV segment had been moving in an uptrend long before, it wasn't until 2019 that it became quite evident that the popularity of sedans are seriously under threat from the burgeoning SUVs and crossovers. Up to that point, the Toyota Camry reigned supreme as the best-selling passenger vehicle in the U.S. for almost 20 years.
However, in 2019, it was beaten to the top spot by the Toyota RAV4, which sold 448,068 units. Toyota Camry sales in the U.S., by comparison, dropped slightly to 336,978 units in the same year (down from 343,439 in 2018). That figure meant that the Camry was also leapfrogged by the Honda CR-V (384,168), Nissan Rogue, and Rogue Sport (350,447), as well as the Chevy Equinox (346,049).
In stark contrast, the Nissan Maxima was already struggling to find new owners by this point, underscored by sales of only 35,076 units. Later models only saw limited success, with sales falling to 7,110 units by 2022. There was a slight uptick to 9,653 units in its final model year, but it was negligible and too late, as Nissan had already made the decision to discontinue the model by then. Nissan did also say it was doubling down on electric vehicles and hinted at the possibility of reviving the Maxima down the line, perhaps as an all-electric model as previewed by the brand's IMs concept.