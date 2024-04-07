5 Nissan Models That Were Powered By The Popular VQ Engine

Nissan introduced the VQ engine family in 1994 with the Nissan Cefiro in Japan and the Nissan Maxima in Europe. However, it wasn't until 1996 that we received this engine in the US with the Infiniti i30, which was based on the previously-mentioned vehicles and is one of the best Infiniti cars of all time. Nissan's concept behind the VQ engine was to deliver "Dynamic Performance" and "Life on Board" without compromising safety and the environment.

So, when development began in 1988, its guiding principle was to create an engine that was "as agile as a feather," meaning Nissan engineers wanted to build an "engine that revs smooth and agile." It should be emotional while still delivering excellent fuel efficiency and cleaner emissions. Thus, after six years of development, the VQ engine was born.

Although the VQ engine was first introduced in a mid-sized, front-wheel drive executive sedan, it would soon find itself under the hood of many different types of vehicles – including SUVs, trucks, and even sports cars – thus making it one of the most iconic engines from Nissan, alongside the RB26DETT and the SR20DET.

[ Featured image by Tennen-Gas via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 3.0 ]