Nissan’s all-new 2022 Frontier truck starts at under $28,000

In recent years, the mid-size truck market has heated up, with Ford returning to the segment with its iconic Ranger pickup. The Nissan Frontier hasn’t traditionally been one of the top sellers in the segment, but that may change with the all-new 2022 Frontier sporting a new engine and significantly improved styling. We knew a lot about the truck, but one big mystery was pricing.

Nissan has now confirmed pricing for the 2022 Frontier pickup, and it starts at $27,840. That price is for the 2022 Frontier S King Cab 4×2. The King Cab is Nissan’s two-door truck with a six-foot bed. Buyers can also get the King Cab in SV 4×2 trim starting at $30,540. Stepping up to the 4×4 versions pushes pricing to $31,040 for the S or $33,740 for the SV.

Those wanting the four-door Crew Cab will pay $29,340 for the S 4×2 or $32,340 for the 4×4. Pricing for the SV SWB is $32,140 for 4×2, or $35,140 for 4×4. SV LWB 4×2 starts at $34,040 for the 4×2 or $37,040 for the 4×4. Sitting at the top of the 2022 Frontier hierarchy are the Pro-X versions of the truck.

Frontier Pro-X Crew Cab 4×2 starts at $34,240, while the Pro-4X Crew Cab 4×4 starts at $37,240. All of the mentioned MSRPs are in addition to a destination and handling charge of $1,175. Nissan offers three options packages. The SV and Pro Premium package costs $2,790, the Convenience package costs $1,990, and the Technology package (also available on the S) adds $990.

All versions of the truck use the same 310 horsepower engine and offer standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. In addition, NissanConnect with a Wi-Fi hotspot and wireless smartphone charging is available. Another standard technology on all grades is the Nissan Intelligent Forward Collision Warning, while Nissan Safety Shield 360 is available on all trim levels.