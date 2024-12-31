5 Rare Cars Only Real Enthusiasts Can Identify

The track-focused Gumpert Apollo has a peculiar look for a supercar — it's a bit more on the boxy side. While it stands out from the Ferraris and Lamborghinis of the car spotting world, oftentimes even the most passionate car enthusiasts won't know what the heck they're looking at. That's because only 150 of the Gumpert Apollo S model were made.

Advertisement

Roland Gumpert, an Audi engineer, was tasked to create a sports car later on in his career and he said he would if he were able to make a car focused on performance and aerodynamics, and looked gorgeous — that last one is up for interpretation, and we've seen mixed opinions. Its carbon body is designed to have as much air efficiency as possible, and it sports a 4.2-liter, twin-turbo V8 that can launch the car to 62 miles per hour in 3.2 seconds if driven properly — a lot of people found the manual car a bit tricky to get the hang of.

Gumpert Automobile went bankrupt in 2013, leaving behind this one-of-a-kind vehicle with a questionable aesthetic. Unfortunately for car enthusiasts, this left some projects unfinished, like the Tornante that never reached production.

Advertisement