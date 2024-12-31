5 Rare Cars Only Real Enthusiasts Can Identify
Car spotting has grown as a hobby thanks to social media like TikTok — catching glimpses of supercars and impressive builds is beyond exhilarating for some car enthusiasts. But some people have started calling these enthusiasts "trend-spotters" due to them seemingly only posting trendy car brands like McLaren, Lamborghini, and Porsche. Now, the car community often jokes that there are cars out there that "trend-spotters" would not recognize.
These are cars that are maybe not as popular with the general public, but maybe a "real" car enthusiast would know of it. This list includes five cars that you're not likely to ever see at a local car meet, so you may need a bit more car knowledge to identify one if you were ever lucky enough to see it pass by. But once you know about these cars, you'll never forget them — they're all highly unique in their design and performance.
Gumpert Apollo
The track-focused Gumpert Apollo has a peculiar look for a supercar — it's a bit more on the boxy side. While it stands out from the Ferraris and Lamborghinis of the car spotting world, oftentimes even the most passionate car enthusiasts won't know what the heck they're looking at. That's because only 150 of the Gumpert Apollo S model were made.
Roland Gumpert, an Audi engineer, was tasked to create a sports car later on in his career and he said he would if he were able to make a car focused on performance and aerodynamics, and looked gorgeous — that last one is up for interpretation, and we've seen mixed opinions. Its carbon body is designed to have as much air efficiency as possible, and it sports a 4.2-liter, twin-turbo V8 that can launch the car to 62 miles per hour in 3.2 seconds if driven properly — a lot of people found the manual car a bit tricky to get the hang of.
Gumpert Automobile went bankrupt in 2013, leaving behind this one-of-a-kind vehicle with a questionable aesthetic. Unfortunately for car enthusiasts, this left some projects unfinished, like the Tornante that never reached production.
Noble M600
The Noble M600 came out in 2011 for about $251,500, meant to be a supercar that drives like a Ferrari F40 or McLaren F1. Despite its incredible performance, it's not a very well-known vehicle, since only 30 were ever made. Trend-spotters are likely to get this car confused with other European supercars.
The M600 is worthy of getting to know, however. It has a 4.4 liter V8 from the Volvo XC90 paired with two turbochargers, creating 650 hp. It's a light car that hits 60 mph in just three seconds and 120 mph in under nine. It's an extremely fast car with exhilarating acceleration — and it's only recommended for experienced drivers due to its lack of ABS and stability control. The Noble M500 arrived in the 2020s with a lot of the same features — even a similar price tag — but there were 50 available that time around.
Rezvani Beast Alpha
Now, here's one that will most definitely stump even seasoned car spotters. The Rezvani Beast Alpha looks like the work of AI, thanks to its minimal and futuristic design, but it's completely real. Only five Beast Alpha exist in the world, so it'd be shocking to come by this special supercar in real life, even though it costs a surprisingly low (relatively speaking — several similar cars cost millions) $200,000. For that price, you get a pretty luxe interior with leather details, Apple CarPlay, and airbags. But the most stand-out part is definitely the SideWinder doors.
The Beast Alpha has a turbocharged Acura K24 engine and is just 1,950 pounds, so you'll reach 60 mph in just 3.2 seconds in this glorious monster. The top speed is 175 mph, so it may look fake, but the drive is real. CEO Ferris Rezvani said the car was meant to "stir emotions" with an "unparalleled" driving experience.
Spyker C8
The Spyker C8 is sure to instantly get attention, but that doesn't mean car spotters will know what they're even looking at. The space age, retro-styled car looks like what a 50s cartoon would predict as the future of flying vehicles. In fact, it was first released in 2000 at the turn of the millennia. The Spyker C8 goes for seven figures due to its rarity — there are only 220 in the world. The lack of available models plus the tear-inducing price has definitely made it tough to come across this stunning car.
While the performance is nothing to scoff at, it's clear that Spyker was more focused on the C8's looks. The quilted leather, wood panels, and propeller-inspired steering wheel add to that future rocket ship feel. Spyker has come a long way from the horse-drawn coaches it started out making in the 19th century before switching to luxury supercars.
Devel Sixteen
A lot of trend-spotters know about Koenigsegg but don't know about Devel, the hypercar that can beat it. The Devel Sixteen, created by Devel Motors, has a quad turbo V16 engine that makes 5,000 horsepower and reaches 310 mph. The Koenigsegg Agera RS — a comparable hypercar — "only" reaches 277 mph. The Devel Sixteen is "more of a dragster," according to Devel Motors, but the road version even reaches 2,000 hp.
That horsepower doesn't come cheap. The road version even cost $1.6 million for the V8 (the V16 version was $1.8 million) when it was revealed in 2017. Now, the legendary vehicle is sitting at $2.7 million on some sites. It's so rare to see a Devel Sixteen that some car lovers even think they're not real — but the official Instagram account claims that there have been buyers and shows the car in action on the track.