What Is The SSC Tuatara's Top Speed? (And Is It Street Legal?)

The SSC Tuatara and its variants were once shrouded in a remarkable layer of controversy, originally claiming a top speed of 331 mph. Sadly, this turned out to be a hoax, and SSC recommitted to setting an actual proper record run. It took them a couple of years, but ultimately the specialist manufacturer (somewhat) got its wish, setting a blistering 295 mph run on May 14, 2022, at the Johnny Bohmer Proving Ground –just 9 mph shy from the record held by the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+. That's one monster feat for a street-legal car (though let's be real, the SSC Tuatara stretches the definition of "street-legal" to within an inch of its life).

What's more impressive, though, is that unlike at a location like Bonneville, where you have an expanse stretching 10 miles for speed runs, the SSC achieved its top speed in just 2.3 miles, utilizing almost every inch of the disused 15,000-foot concrete runway at Kennedy Space Center. Conversely, the Bugatti Chiron took a whole 5.4 miles to accelerate to 305 mph — certainly an incredible accomplishment in its own right.

However, the fact that the Tuatara was reportedly still accelerating when driver Larry Caplin slammed on the brakes means that the SSC likely has more to give, though its last attempt didn't go well. But as far as second-bests go, this one's not too shabby. Let's take a closer look at this extraordinary machine and its variants, the Tuatara Striker and the track-only Aggressor.

