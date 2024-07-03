What Engine Does The Bugatti Chiron Have & How Much HP Does It Produce?

With its name uttered in the same exclusive automotive-enthusiast circles as Ferrari, McLaren, and Koenigsegg, Bugatti ranks among the best hypercars of all time. With comparisons like that, you'd expect a Bugatti Chiron to be expensive, and you'd be right. Car and Driver reports starting prices for the discontinued 2022 Bugatti Chiron at $3.3 million.

Bugatti wrapped up Chiron production this year with the 500th model that MotorTrend calls a "special celebratory Super Sport." Since its 2016 debut, every Bugatti Chiron — except for this stunning homemade Bugatti – has been equipped with an 8.0-liter W16 engine. While the W16's architecture remained unchanged from its debut in the Veyron 16.4 in 2005, Bugatti engineers increased its power output before installing it in the Chiron.

With the end of the Chiron, Bugatti is also retiring the W16 engine design. Instead, Bugatti will install a V16 hybrid powertrain in its newest hypercar. While the Bugatti boasts increased performance numbers for the new hybrid powertrain, the 8.3-liter naturally aspirated V16 engine on its own is less powerful than the legendary W16 it replaces.