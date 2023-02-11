This Homemade Bugatti Is Truly Stunning

There is no shortage of magnanimous feats in the automotive industry. The McLaren F1 started the supercar race in the late 80s, and French automaker Bugatti wasn't too far behind with its quad-turbocharged EB 110. The McLaren F1's 240 mph production speed record has since given way to exotic speed machines like the Koenigsegg CCR, Bugatti Veyron, and Bugatti Chiron Super Sport. The latter is particularly impressive since it broke its predecessor's 267.8 mph speed record (per Robb Report). It's also the reason why the younger generation of car freaks have the Chiron in mind when the words "dream car," or "fastest car," crop up in conversations.

The Bugatti Chiron is a sight to behold in any configuration, and with its quad-turbo 8.0-liter W16 engine, the Chiron could obliterate almost anything with two, three, or four wheels. It's the reason why billionaires, rock stars, and deep-pocketed car enthusiasts highlight the Chiron in their car collections. But with prices starting upwards of $3 million and a strict 500-unit production run, what should an ordinary, working-class citizen do to get their hands on their Chiron dream car?