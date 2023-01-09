The Top 5 Most Expensive Cars In Manny Khoshbin's Collection
Manny Khoshbin is a real estate investor based in California. Born in Iran, he immigrated to in the U.S. in 1984 and initially lived in a car with his entire family, according to his LinkedIn profile. Khoshbin worked as a finance broker before establishing his own real estate company. Since then, he claims to have bought and sold over $1 billion worth of property, and has amassed a wildly impressive car collection to boot.
While it doesn't impress with its vast size like that of Jay Leno, Khoshbin's collection sprung from a desire to own unique, one-of-one examples of the world's greatest hypercars.
This includes three cars that have been designed and built in collaboration with French fashion brand Hermès. These cars, fully endorsed by their respective manufacturers, include a McLaren Speedtail, Bugatti Chiron and Pagani Huayra. Worth millions each, they include bespoke Hermès interior upholstery, exterior detailing, and matching luggage.
The unique nature of his cars makes it tricky to state exactly how much they are worth. And, while his garage is home to four Rolls-Royces, a Porsche Carrera GT, two Mercedes McLaren SLRs, a Ford GT and a McLaren Senna, their value falls short of Khoshbin's five most valuable.
Bugatti Chiron habillé par Hermès: $4 million
This Bugatti Chiron is likely Khoshbin's most valuable car. As with his other Hermès vehicles, this is a bespoke, one-of-one car that was ordered in 2015 and took four years to design and build. As with his Pagani Huayra, the Chiron has a unique configuration with 'H' branding on all exterior grilles and a bespoke interior created by Hermès, complete with the company's 'Courbettes' motif with rearing horses stitched into the door panels. This pattern is also found on the underside of the rear wing, as shown in a YouTube video by Khoshbin.
There's also a set of bespoke Hermès luggage made from the same leather as the interior of the car. These include a ladies' handbag and a travel bag to fit in the front trunk. As with other examples of Chiron, the Hermès edition is powered by an 8.0-liter, W16, quad-turbocharged engine producing 1,500 horsepower. Speaking about his Chiron in his YouTube video, Khoshbin said: "It's by far the most beautiful automobile I've seen, and I've seen a lot of cars. It's crazy."
The Chiron carries a U.S. list price of around $3 million. Khoshbin's includes factory options like the $65,000 'Sky View' glass roof panels and a 1:8 scale replica. Then there's the Hermès interior and bags, and the 'Craie' exterior paintwork, which Bugatti says was created to match the off-white, chalk-derived hue of some models of Hermès handbag.
Pagani Huayra Hermes Edition: $3.4 million
Khoshbin's Pagani Huayra is mechanically the same as the regular car, albeit with the factory's Tempesta dynamic package. This costs around $195,000, per RM Sothebys, and includes a new underbody, front splitter, rear diffuser, wheels, titanium exhaust, and suspension setup.
After that, Hermès got to work. The exterior displays the company's signature 'H' logo in its grilles, while the inside is treated to leather from the Parisian fashion house and a unique H-branded gear knob. The exterior is finished in brown exposed carbon fiber chosen by Hermès, while the interior is tan and cream leather with carbon details. It also came with a bespoke, seven-piece luggage set made by Hermès and designed to fit in the Pagani's stowage compartments under the hood and behind the seats (via Sothebys).
As for value, the car carries a list price of around $2.4 million and the Hermès leather and stitching added an extra $800.000 to that, with one bag alone costing $60,000 according to a YouTube video by Supercar Blondie. Add in the Tempesta pack, and the fact it covered just 100 miles in its first three years, Khoshbin stated in his video, and we're looking at a conservative estimate of $3.4 million.
Hermès McLaren Speedtail: $3 million
This three-seat supercar is a modern reincarnation of the iconic McLaren F1, with the driver seat in the middle and flanked by two passengers.
Khoshbin explains on YouTube how the interior does not use automotive leather, but instead is upholstered in softer handbag leather. Khoshbin said: "It was very challenging, because it's thicker, to have the door closer [work properly]. It took a long time to get it perfect, but man, this thing is so beautiful."
The Speedtail features the fashion house's "H" logo on its exterior grilles, engine cover and on the paintwork of the doors. The carbon hubcaps say 'Dressed by Hermès'. Instead of wing mirrors, the Speedtail uses cameras and in this case they are customized with the coordinates of Hermès HQ in Paris, France on one, and McLaren HQ in Woking, England on the other.
Chassis number 24, the car was delivered with a custom, $35,000 Hermès bag for the trunk and a set of leather driving gloves, Khoshbin shows in a YouTube video. When asked if he uses the custom bags that come with his cars, Khoshbin said: "No. We have plenty of other bags ... since I don't use my cars often, I don't want the bags to be used. You don't want to put mileage on your bags".
The Speedtail was priced from about $2.5 million.
Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse Rembrandt Edition: $3 million
Next is another Bugatti — this time a 1,200-horsepower Veyron. But this being Manny Khoshbin, it isn't a regular Veyron. This is a one-of-three Rembrandt edition, named after the brother of company founder Ettore Bugatti, which was part of an 18-car collection of limited-edition Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse roadsters. Rembrandt was a sculptor who specialized in creating life-size models of elephants. Purchased second-hand by Khoshbin, the model was first announced in 2014 and carried a retail price of around $3 million, says Car and Driver.
The interior is upholstered in coffee and cognac leather with complimentary exposed brown carbon detailing and a bronze elephant sculpture between the two seats. Such a sculpture also features on the Bugatti Type 41 Royale of 1927. More elephants feature in the interior, this time made from platinum, and a drawing of Rembrandt with his signature is on the door sills.
Other bespoke details, shown on Khoshbin's YouTube channel, include badges and the famous Bugatti 'horseshoe' front grille made from platinum. In Bugatti parlance, Grand Sport means this is a convertible, and the Vitesse name signifies this is faster and more powerful than the regular model, with a top speed of 254 mph.
Khoshbin also owns a matching $80,000 Bugatti Baby II, an electric 75 percent scale replica of the Bugatti Type 35 made by British firm The Little Car Company and purchased for his son Enzo. It is also finished in brown with coffee interior, has a top speed of 42 mph and is limited to 500 examples.
Aston Martin Valkyrie Spider: $3 million
Yet to join his collection, an Aston Martin Valkyrie Spider was ordered by Khoshbin, as announced on his YouTube channel, in the summer of 2021. He had originally missed out on the hard-topped coupe, limited to 150 examples, but was able to secure one of the 85 open-roofed Spiders Aston Martin plans to produce.
A street-legal hypercar designed to be as quick as a Le Mans prototype, the Valkyrie is the brainchild of Formula One designer and Red Bull Racing chief technical officer Adrian Newey. It is powered by a 6.5-liter V12 engine developed by Cosworth, producing 1,155 horsepower and revving to 11,100 rpm. The car also features an F1-style hybrid system with a 162-horsepower electric motor designed by Rimac (per Aston Martin).
A key design detail is a pair of huge venturi tunnels that run underneath the full length of the car, creating "colossal levels of downforce," says Aston Martin, adding: "The tunnels also keep the upper body surface free from additional aerodynamic devices that would spoil the purity of the legendary open top styling."
Khoshbin hasn't yet revealed the specification of his Valkyrie Spider. And, while he hasn't yet given any indication of a collaboration with Hermès, it wouldn't be surprising to see another 'one-of-one' full of custom handbag leather enter his garage in 2023 or 2024.