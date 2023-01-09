The Top 5 Most Expensive Cars In Manny Khoshbin's Collection

Manny Khoshbin is a real estate investor based in California. Born in Iran, he immigrated to in the U.S. in 1984 and initially lived in a car with his entire family, according to his LinkedIn profile. Khoshbin worked as a finance broker before establishing his own real estate company. Since then, he claims to have bought and sold over $1 billion worth of property, and has amassed a wildly impressive car collection to boot.

While it doesn't impress with its vast size like that of Jay Leno, Khoshbin's collection sprung from a desire to own unique, one-of-one examples of the world's greatest hypercars.

This includes three cars that have been designed and built in collaboration with French fashion brand Hermès. These cars, fully endorsed by their respective manufacturers, include a McLaren Speedtail, Bugatti Chiron and Pagani Huayra. Worth millions each, they include bespoke Hermès interior upholstery, exterior detailing, and matching luggage.

The unique nature of his cars makes it tricky to state exactly how much they are worth. And, while his garage is home to four Rolls-Royces, a Porsche Carrera GT, two Mercedes McLaren SLRs, a Ford GT and a McLaren Senna, their value falls short of Khoshbin's five most valuable.