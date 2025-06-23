What Is The Largest Engine Ever Put On A Plane?

If you've ever stood near a runway and watched planes take to the skies, you've probably also been awestruck by the sheer size of the engines that make it all possible. On large commercial planes, engines are often the most distinctive part, clearly identifiable, thanks to their appearance and large size. And modern-day jet engines come in various shapes and sizes. But have you ever wondered which is the largest engine ever to be put on a plane? Our quest to answer this question yielded interesting results.

If you're here for a no-nonsense, quick answer, the largest engine (in terms of physical size) to ever be attached to an aircraft is the General Electric GE9X, set to be exclusively used on the upcoming Boeing 777X. There is a slight catch attached to this claim, though. While the GE9X is — without a doubt — the largest engine ever put on a plane; as of 2025, the sole GE9X-powered aircraft (the Boeing 777X) won't enter commercial service before 2026. That said, several test flights on aircraft powered by these upcoming GE9X engines have taken place, with the first flight dating back to 2018.

That brings us to the next question. What is the largest engine to ever make it to an aircraft that is currently operational — or had been operational at some point in history? Well, the answer to that question is the incredible General Electric GE90. If that name sounds eerily similar to the GE9X, it is because the GE90 is its predecessor.