Piston Vs. Turboprop: What's The Difference Between These Two Airplane Engines?

When you're at an airport and see propeller aircraft, you likely think it is powered by a piston engine. This is usually true among smaller planes, like the Cessa 172 Skyhawk and the Piper Archer, or older planes like the revolutionary DC-3. Propeller planes don't have jets, right? That's the definition.

In fact, some do! Many larger and faster propeller planes, like the 60s British turboprop HS 748 and the M700 Fury, Piper's fastest propeller-driven craft, use a turbojet engine to rotate their propeller. This is also true for propeller-driver airliners like the ATR and Q400. Even military propeller aircraft, like the C-130 Hercules and the Airbus A400M Atlas, have jet engines behind their propellers.

So, what are piston and turboprop engines? How do they work, and which engine type is better? Let's check out the differences between these two engines and learn how you can tell between the two just by using your ears.