This Is Piper's New Fastest Single-Engine Plane: The M700 Fury

We get hundreds of new car models each year, with thousands of existing models to choose from if you want to buy one. But if you're looking for a new plane to purchase for you and your friends or family, the pickings are much slimmer, with the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) listing less than 85 brand-new propeller plane models for sale.

That's why a new plane is always big news among airplane enthusiasts. Piper's announcement of a new single-engine turboprop is no different; it's making quite a stir in general aviation circles.

The company, which produced iconic aircraft, such as the Piper Cub, Cherokee, Seneca, and Tomahawk, is introducing the M700 Fury. Although it's not an all-new model, it's the fastest model Piper has on offer. So, let's check out the details on the M700 Fury, its availability date, and the competitors this hot new Piper is taking on.