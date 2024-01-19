Everything To Know About NASA's New X-59 Supersonic Aircraft

On January 12, 2024, NASA and Lockheed Martin Skunk Works debuted the X-59 quiet supersonic aircraft in Palmdale, California. In line with NASA's ongoing Quesst mission, the success of the X-59's launch brings us one step closer to regaining commercial supersonic flight.

The unveiling ceremony was live-streamed on several NASA platforms, including NASA Television, the NASA app, NASA+, YouTube, and its website. Among the speakers at the event were NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy, NASA Associate Administrator James Free, and representatives from Skunk Works and Lockheed Martin.

In an effort to engage the public, NASA also created a virtual boarding pass system, wherein ordinary people could sign up to the historic launch and get a virtual boarding pass. Afterwards, these names would be downloaded into a storage device, carried by the pilot into the aircraft, and logged into their logbooks.

But what makes supersonic flights so special, and how does the X-59's launch really impact air travel for the ordinary person?