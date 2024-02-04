What Different Octane Ratings Mean At The Gas Pump (And Why You Need To Know)

Gas stations are well integrated into our daily lives as Americans. Except for residents of NJ, where you don't have to pump your own, a gas station can be intimidating with its cryptic displays and a dizzying array of fuel options. Every time you roll up to the pumps, you are presented with several variants of gasoline with proprietary names (Shell's V-Power and Nitro, BP's Silver and Amoco Ultimate) as well as the standard Regular, Plus, Premium, as well as E5, E10, and ethanol-free, which is a whole other can of worms.

Forgetting the names, you're sure to encounter numbers like 87, 89, 91, and 93 written on the fuel dispenser, which while seemingly adds to the confusion, actually keeps things consistent. We'll break down the basics of octane ratings, dispel some common myths, and help you make informed decisions every time you are at the pump for refueling.

And on the way, you will also understand why they are more than just numbers on the fuel dispenser. More importantly, you will also learn how to select the fuel with the optimum octane rating for your car, so you can extract the best possible performance from it. Let us also say at the outset that octane ratings are only applicable to gasoline engines; for diesel engines, the equivalent of octane rating is called a cetane rating.