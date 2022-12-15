How To Choose The Right Octane Gas For Your Car

There's a lot to know about vehicle ownership, from maintenance intervals and tire choice to oil type and tire pressure, but too often, people gloss over the fuel they're putting into their vehicles, opting for whatever is cheapest at the time. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the octane rating, or knock rating, of gasoline refers to the ratio between the different hydrocarbon molecules in the fuel. Typically, in the U.S., octane ratings range between the Regular 87 and Premium 94, depending on the distributor and your region.

An 87-octane fuel contains 87% iso-octane (a hydrocarbon that contains eight carbon atoms) and 13% heptane (a hydrocarbon with six carbon atoms), and the higher the octane rating in fuel, the more resistant it is to premature ignition under pressure and heat alone — during the piston's compression stroke — as opposed to when the spark is applied. At least this used to be how knock rating was determined back when it was still actually an octane rating. The industry has since moved to the term knock rating or anti-knock rating because of additives and ethanol fuel blends, like E10. Nowadays, the knock rating of modern fuels is determined through testing with machinery that simulates engine conditions that would result in knocking and then assigning a rating equivalent to the standard octane ratings.