The Coolest Supercars Of 2022

Supercars have long been the things of dreams. There have been many excellent examples made over the years, but in 2022, we are spoiled for choice. At least, those with the means are spoiled for choice. But a cool supercar is not necessarily the fastest or the one with all the best toys. A cool supercar just has to rise above with some intangible qualities of cool that set it apart.

Fast cars are fun but they can still be ordinary, so speed alone does not equate to cool. Some of the coolest cars ever made are embarrassingly slow. The Delorean DMC-12 is a perfect example of a cool yet abysmally slow car. But its lack of speed doesn't matter because, you know, it's a Delorean! In 2022, the array of cool features in new cars is seemingly endless. Technology has developed so readily, cars have functions that would have been seen as sci-fi a decade ago, such as the multitude of screens resembling what the U.S.S. Enterprise used in "The Next Generation." This also means that the criteria for categorizing a cool supercar are somewhat ambiguous and that the best way to put it is that it should just have a certain je ne sais quoi about it. Luckily, 2022 has offered us a lengthy list of supercars, and these are possibly the 10 coolest.