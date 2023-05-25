This '60s British Turboprop Plane Is So Good, It's Still In Service Today

In the late 1950s, England's famous Defence White Paper that military aircraft development would taper off producing military planes, motivating U.K. aircraft manufacturers like Avro to explore opportunities in the civilian market. The design that company Avro chose to pursue was the 748, a medium sized "feederliner" to transport passengers on short hops from small regional airports to larger operating hubs — a role that was then dominated by an aging fleet of Douglas DC-3s.

A focal point of the aircraft was its twin Rolls-Royce "Dart" turboprop engines, a simple, reliable design that was the first turbine in the world to drive a commercial aircraft. In 1962, the first production model Avro 748 was delivered and shortly thereafter, Avro was fully absorbed by Hawker Siddeley Aviation, who officially changed the name of the aircraft to the HS 748.

Depending on configuration and vintage, the HS 748 could transport between 44 and 52 passengers in a pressurized cabin that was also fully air-conditioned. The cruising speed was approximately 244 knots (280 mph) with a maximum range of 926 nautical miles (1,065 statute miles) with a full payload.