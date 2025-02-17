Turbojet Vs. Turbofan: What's The Difference Between These Jet Engines?

There are a lot of different aircraft, and they all use a variety of engines from different engine manufacturers. Two of the more commonly used engines are turbofan and turbojet engines. They have a lot of similarities, such as their function of sucking in cool air through the front and pushing that air out the rear to generate thrust, but there are a couple of differences that set these two engines apart. For starters, a turbofan has a fan attached at the front of it, used to send some air to the core of the engine and some around the core. They're also more fuel-efficient than their turbojet counterparts.

Advertisement

As for similarities, both types of engines draw air into a compressor, the beginning of the engine's core, increasing the air's pressure and temperature. From there, it's pushed into the combustion chamber, where the hot air is mixed with jet fuel and ignited. Ignition creates an explosion that generates thrust through one or more turbines and then ejects out of the rear of the exhaust or nozzle, propelling the aircraft forward.

Every aircraft requires a different kind of engine. Some aircraft need to travel at speeds that exceed the speed of sound, like fighter jets in the military. Both types of engines can achieve that, but one is more commonly used for subsonic speeds than the other.