What Is The Top Speed Of The SR-71 Blackbird, The Fastest Jet Ever Made

The SR-71 Blackbird is arguably one of Lockheed Martin's most important supersonic jets, and it set a number of records in its time. Even today, it remains the fastest jet ever recorded. With the afterburner engaged, the Blackbird broke an absolute speed record of 2,193 mph, faster than Mach 3. This was made possible by the two Pratt & Whitney J58 axial-flow turbojets that each produced 32,500 pounds of thrust. However, according to a NASA report those engines provided less than 20% of the total thrust used to reach that speed — the rest came from the unique design of the engine inlet allowing air into the plane's afterburners, functioning like a ramjet.

The Blackbird was so fast it could evade anti-air missiles by simply throttling up, outrunning a total of 4,000 missiles during its tenure. If a surface-to-air missile had a chance to lock onto a Blackbird, the spy plane would already be out of the missiles range by the time it fired. Jets like the MiG-25 and MiG-31 could also hit Mach 3, but they weren't able to sustain that velocity for very long unlike the SR-71, which could hold Mach 3 for around 90 minutes. Former SR-71 pilot Brian Shul recounted a 1986 mission over Libya where he pushed the Blackbird beyond its speed limits, exceeding Mach 3.2 in his book "Sled Driver." While some Blackbirds went down from accidents, none were ever shot out of the air by enemy fire.

