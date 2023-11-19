The 5 Fastest Jets Ever Recorded, Ranked

Fighter jets are some of the fastest vehicles known to man, and through necessity, have evolved significantly over the years. Maybe you've seen them flying across the sky where you live, or have been to a Blue Angels or similar air show, or have simply seen movies like "Top Gun."

They can accelerate at insane speeds and even make people pass out from the G-forces. What's crazy is that the fastest jets of all time were from decades ago during the Cold War, when the American and Soviet governments were battling at just about anything (besides dropping bombs) to show which side was superior.

There are certainly fast jets these days as well, but there was something about that Cold War competition that really brought the engineers into the room to see who could do it better. You might wonder why there aren't new jets from today that can beat these old-timers.

The answer is that studies have shown fighter jets don't need that much speed in air combat. The point is, the planes you'll see in this list are from an earlier era, not because we don't have the technology to do it now, but because there simply is no need.