Everything To Know About The J58 Turbojet Engine Powering The SR-71 Blackbird

When it comes to blistering aerial speeds, fighter jets manufactured by American military contractors like Boeing and Lockheed dominate the skies. While Bell's X-1 "Glamorous Glennis" was the first plane to break the sound barrier and go faster than Mach 1 in 1947, U.S. Air Force's Ed Yeildling and Joseph Vida would more than double that in 1990, traveling at a blistering 2,124 miles per hour in a Lockheed Martin SR-71 Blackbird.

While the sleek form factor of the Blackbird makes it one of the most recognizable reconnaissance aircraft ever constructed, the two Pratt & Whitney J58 Turbojet Engines that power the jet are what actually enable the amazing aircraft to reach those record-setting speeds. Though the first flight for the SR-71 Blackbird would occur in 1964, development for the turbojet engine powering the craft began six years earlier.

Through an array of engineering innovations and enhancements, engineers from Pratt & Whitney constructed the first turbojet-style engine to sustain Mach 3 speeds for extended periods. However, it wasn't easy to pull off, and it required the use of engineering knowledge gained through decades of developing the fastest jet engines in the world.