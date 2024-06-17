A Look At The Technology & Hardware That Make Spy Satellites Work

The United States government and nations all over the globe use a wide variety of reconnaissance tools to stay ahead of their rivals. One such tool the U.S. has historically utilized, especially during the Cold War, was the SR-71 Blackbird spy plane. Flying up to 85,000 feet (roughly two times higher than the average cruising altitude of passenger airplanes) and three times faster than the speed of sound, the Blackbird helped the U.S. avoid enemy fire throughout its tenure. However, even before the Blackbird left active duty in 1989, the United States government used another object to spy on its foes that flew well above 85,000 feet: satellites.

The Cold War really elevated espionage forces in the U.S., and these were critical in monitoring opposing nations to ensure nuclear war didn't break out. A number of national organizations like the CIA and Department of Defense collaborated to create effective spy satellites to track enemy troop movements and arsenal locations. Since then, they have only gotten more stealthy and more technologically advanced.

Of course, details about reconnaissance satellites are kept tightly under wraps as to not spill any secrets. What is known is that they have exceptionally advanced cameras, elaborate communications systems, and other sensors that collect more data than regular images. So, exactly what does a spy satellite encompass? Without a top secret security clearance, most may never know the exact details, but we do know some things.