How Powerful Are Spy Satellite Cameras, And What Can They See?

Cameras have evolved significantly since the early concepts of camera obscura and daguerreotypes. The first widely available spy camera was created by Robert D. Gray in 1885 and was very James Bond-like in that it took pictures through the buttonhole of a shirt. The Cold War would see spy cameras evolve further, becoming more self-contained and miniaturized while being easier to conceal. Contemporary society has witnessed the domestication of spy cameras in the form of home surveillance which allows real-time coverage of a home or building using wifi and satellite technology. Whether it's our smartphones, CCTV that watches us in stores and on the streets, or the eye in the sky with satellites, cameras capture our lives with greater detail and clarity than ever before.

This very need to see what is going on from far away is what helped drive the development and launch of spy satellites during the Cold War. Spy satellites, such as those in the Cold War-era CORONA program, went into orbit around the Earth, filling the need for eyes in the sky by taking reconnaissance photos of huge swaths of territory. The cameras that take these pictures from miles above have always been on the cutting edge of technology, but today's spy satellite cameras are on a whole new level.