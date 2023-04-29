Major Home Security Brands Ranked Worst To Best

Implementing a security system means putting the safety of your family and home into someone else's hands, so picking a system isn't a decision to take lightly. Selecting the brand to trust isn't a matter of drawing names out of a hat, either — some home security names have been around for years but are more expensive, while others may be more affordable and yet have a less established brand legacy.

There are two general approaches to home security to choose from, too. You can opt for a full-service security company that will visit your home to install the system and can usually provide ongoing services, such as calling 911 when an alert is triggered. However, there are tons of home surveillance and security brands out there that encourage DIY camera installation and homeowner oversight, like the popular Ring camera.

With that in mind, we've put together a ranking of several popular home security brands, listed from worst to best. All of the factors we have taken into account boil down to how safe a system will make you and your family feel. While there are surely very few home security brands out there that are bad — or, to be more accurately described, incompetent or untrustworthy — some will be a better fit for you than others.