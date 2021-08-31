SimpliSafe Outdoor Camera is DIY simple and has its own 80dB siren

SimpliSafe revealed and released their first wireless outdoor camera this week. The SimpliSafe Outdoor Camera works with motion detection up to 30 feet away, latency-free two-way audio, and a removable, rechargeable battery. This camera works with SimpliSafe’s Smart Person Detection and Smart AI algorithms to “preserve battery life and protect privacy.”

The camera works with a 1080p HDR video camera with 8x digital zoom and a 140-degree “ultra-wide” lens. This camera is housed in a simple black and white exterior casing and works both day and night. Night time monitoring and recording is assisted by a built-in spotlight and infrared night vision.

This device connects to your home’s WiFi internet with two antennas (which they suggest provide “omni-directional performance”). This device automatically records video during detected “alarm events” and works with video verification to assist emergency responders to “give verified alarms the highest priority.”

As this camera is meant to be used outdoors, it has both dust and water resistance rated at IP65. In addition to the aforementioned two-way audio, this camera has its own 80dB siren.

The SimpliSafe security system device collection aims for “easy, DIY set-up” across the board. As such, this camera requires no special skills or 3rd-party support to install with an “adjustable magnetic mount.” As noted by Glenn Gomes-Casseres, Vice President of Product and Design at SimpliSafe, this camera attempts to be a blend of key elements: “performance, reliability, ease of set-up and use, and price.”

The SimpliSafe Outdoor Camera will be released this week for a price of approximately $170 USD. There’ll be an optional power cable for $50, and an extra battery pack available for around $30 USD as well. In the Fall of 2021 a couple other accessories will be available for sale, including a “permanent mount” for around $35 USD, and a solar panel for $80.